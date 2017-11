× One dead, another injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot, one fatally, after an apparent disagreement in North Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say it happened just before 2 p.m. at Looney and Montgomery.

Both victims were taken by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital, where one of them died.

Police say the male suspect fled the scene in a white truck with rims. Call 528-CASH with any tips.