On Your Side: Receipts, returns and holiday shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you did some shopping on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or are even planning on purchasing gifts this holiday season, now is a good time to consider retailers’ return policies.

Shoppers don’t want to get stuck with an expensive item or gift that just doesn’t work out.

While most major retailers extend their normal return policy windows for the holiday season, it’s important to check the retailer’s website for details.

If you’ve made a purchase, you can also check the back of the receipt for return policy info.

Be sure to hang on to all of your receipts for the holidays, including those for online purchases.

Keep in mind, if you’re dealing with an electronic device and the item is opened, you could be charged a restocking fee.

You’ll also want to check with retailers on how you’ll be reimbursed if you return an item.