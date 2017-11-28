× Med District shooting victim dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim in a shooting that happened Monday night has died, and Memphis Police say his death is now a homicide investigation.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap at 10:17 p.m. A male victim at the scene had a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Two male suspects fled the scene northbound on Dunlap in a black Ford Escape, police said.

Tuesday afternoon, MPD reported that the victim did not survive his injuries and the case was being investigated as a homicide.

Call 528-CASH with tips.