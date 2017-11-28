× Marshals: ‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive has Memphis ties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection to three attempted murders and several burglaries has ties to the Memphis area.

Laddarrius “Id” Brown is wanted by numerous agencies including the U.S. Marshals, the Memphis Police Department, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department, The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

He is also a member of the Vice Lords and frequents the Castalia Community here in Memphis.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call the police immediately.