Manhunt Monday: Search continues for suspects involved in shooting death of 10-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight's edition of Manhunt Monday, the mother of 10-year-old Richard Jordan III is speaking only to News Channel 3 about the moments leading up to her son's death.

"I heard my baby take his last breath," said Rosalind Shield, Jordan's mother.

33-year-old Rosalind Shield doesn't want her face to be shown on television, because she is living in fear. Her son, 10-year-old Jordan, was shot and killed while riding in the back seat of his mother's friend's black 2006 Porsche Cayenne two weeks ago.

Memphis Police say three cars surrounded the SUV at Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road and opened fire. The SUV was riddled with bullets, and 10-year-old Jordan was left fighting for his life.

Two others were wounded in the shooting - including a 12-year-old boy.

Now Jordan's mother can't get the sound of the gun fire out of her head.

"We was a the stop light at Airways and Ketchum when a car pulled up and just started shooting. No argument no words were passed, no eye contact, They just started shooting," said Shields.

"I saw the gun before I heard the shoots, We were like get down, are they shooting us," said Shields.

Shields says that everyone in the car was frightened when the shooting began.

"He shot once and everybody ducked," said Shields. " The other shots rang out, and we were like get down, get down," said Shields.

Shields said the shooting seemed like it was never going to end.

"I'm just thinking that they are going to take the car, but the shots kept coming," said Shields.

Officers say one of those bullets struck her son.

"I turned to look at the kids, and that's when I realized that my baby was hit," said Shields. "I was like, 'Richard, Richard,' I was just calling his name. That's all I could do."

Jordan's mother says she tried to do everything she could to help her son.

"I just wanted him to say something or open his eyes or something," said Shields.

Shields' friend and son were also shot, but they were still able to drive to a nearby police station to get help. Unfortunately, it was already too late.

"I looked under his shirt and realized he was shot in the chest, and I just knew that I had lost my baby," said Shields.

Memphis police released surveillance video of the three cars as they left the scene of the shooting. Officers say they are looking for a Gold Chevrolet, A black Chrysler 300 and a grey Sedan.

Detectives say these cars could be covered in bullet holes.

If you know who killed 10-year-old Richard Jordan please call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.