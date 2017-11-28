× Man pleads guilty in double shooting, sentenced to 28 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 30-year-old Elton Thomas has plead guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting and critically wounding his ex-girlfriend and a man that she was riding with on Lamar near Getwell Road.

The shooting occurred around midnight on April 17 when the two victims were pulling into a hotel parking lot on the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue and a car began firing shots at their vehicle.

Thomas later admitted to cops that he pulled up alongside the victims’ vehicle and opened fire into the driver’s side with a .38 caliber pistol.

The driver, 24, was struck twice in the stomach and once in the chest. The woman, 23, who was in the passenger seat, was shot in the back of the neck and in her shoulder.

Thomas was sentenced to 28 years in prison with no parole, including concurrent 22-year-prison sentences for the shootings involving serious bodily injury. He was also sentenced to six consecutive years for employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.