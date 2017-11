Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of going on a violent rampage that included shooting several people, then hitting and killing a Memphis Police officer on Beale Street last summer went before a judge Tuesday.

Justin Welch spent the afternoon in court, where witnesses saw him laughing during the hearing.

A judge ended up ruling him incompetent — for now — and sentenced him to a hospital for treatment.

Police say last June, Welch shot a man in the Bass Pro parking lot downtown, and two people outside of Westy's in the Pinch District before running over officer Verdell Smith with a car.

He's expected in court again soon.