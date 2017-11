Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Kelli Shedd of Arlington Elementary is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Kelli teaches kindergarten and says she loves everything about it, and that the kids are the best!

Kelli, it takes the best teachers to teach the best students, and you've proven that.

You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by following this link.