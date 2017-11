× Fire claims vacant house in Northaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire tore through a house in Northaven on Tuesday.

Crews responded to Benjestown Road south of Shelby Forest. Smoke could be seen from Downtown.

No one was injured in the fire. Neighbors said the house had been vacant for about two years.

Firefighters are in Northaven battling a house fire on Benjestown Rd. Thankfully, everyone’s okay. Full story at 4 on @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/FS5zYs9scM — Bridget Chapman (@bchapman_WREG3) November 28, 2017