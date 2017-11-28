× Engagement heating up Americans’ love affair with British royalty

NEW YORK — News that plans for a spring wedding are underway for Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle is once again heating up Americans’ love affair with British royalty.

“We have some American blood in the royal family now. So it’s exciting.”

“It is also getting attention because she is different from anything the royal family has ever had before. She is bi-racial, she’s divorced, she’s older than her future husband. She is completely different,” added People magazine Deputy Editor Dan Wakeford.

Congratulations have been piling up on Twitter from former President Barack Obama, wishing the two “a lifetime of joy and happiness together…” to Markle’s TV husband Patrick Adams on the series “Suits”.

“She said she was just going out to get some milk…” he tweeted. And then followed up with a note to his royal highness writing in part: “You are a lucky man… Much love.”

Fans are already wondering what Markle will wear for her wedding.

The white coat she sported for her official engagement appearance on Monday set off a frenzy that crashed the website of the Canadian brand “Line the Label”.

As for the ring Prince Harry gave Markle, it includes diamonds that belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

“It is days like today I miss having her around, miss being able to share the happy news,” said Prince Harry. “But with the ring…”

“She’s with us,” Markle said.

The date of the royal wedding has not been announced.