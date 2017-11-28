× Deputies investigating possible dogfighting ring in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a possible dog fighting ring in the county.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pitbull puppy was discovered dead in the 7500 block of Deadfall Road, and it wasn’t the first.

WREG’s Bridget Chapman was told several dogs have been found in the area and all of them appear to be bait dogs.

That theory was supported by neighbors who stated they have heard barking and yelling during the night on several occasions.

