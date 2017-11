× Crystal Palace skating rink closed, manager says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Crystal Palace skating rink on South Third Street is closed for good, its manager says.

Manager Kenny Lee says he was told the rink was closing due to lack of business.

The Crystal Palace has been a hangout for many Memphis kids and teens since 1981.

In recent years, it came under fire after a series of fights and shootings. Last year, the club went up for sale.