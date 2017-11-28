× Car burglaries increasing; law enforcement warns suburban dwellers to lock doors

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Law enforcement warned people to lock their car doors at home and keep items out of plain sight when left in cars at businesses Tuesday, after a rash of car burglaries in Bartlett and Shelby County.

“A lot of these thieves are watching people go in these businesses for 30 to 45 minutes and they’ll hit the cars. The other trend is neighborhood groups of juveniles going around doing car hopping,” said Lt. David Ballard with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Ballard recently met with Bartlett Police to share information on multiple auto burglaries at businesses and in suburban neighborhoods.

He said burglars will take everything from cash to guns. They look for easy targets like cars parked outside a gym.

Bartlett Police said neighborhoods near Freeman Park also had a rash of cases.

“They’ll walk the neighborhood at night, 2, 3, 4 o’clock in the morning, pulling on car doors to see what car is locked or unlocked,” Ballard said.

Deputies said they had been responding to the Lakeland L.A. Fitness at least once a week for a car burglary. The business added a sky cop to look over its parking lot about two months ago. They hadn’t responded to a burglary since.

“After the put them in there it’s been very safe,” gym customer Mike Assaf said.

They also reminded people not to have a false sense of security in the suburbs. They urged people to lock car doors overnight, no matter where they lived.