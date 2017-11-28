× California Inmate with ‘skeleton’ facial tattoos missing

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Cali. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate with skeleton-like facial tattoos who was reported missing from a work crew Monday afternoon.

Corey Hughes, 27, was last seen in the area of Interstate 5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton. The sheriff’s work crew driver notified the sheriff’s dispatch center about 1:30 p.m. that Hughes was missing, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Hughes was serving a sentence for a weapons offense and was due to be released in February.