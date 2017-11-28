Donate to Tim’s Coats For Kids campaign at the WREG studios Nov. 29!

Bulldogs settle on new football coach

November 28, 2017

STARKVILLE, MS - NOVEMBER 11: Nick Fitzgerald #7 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs hangs his head as he walks off the field after falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide 31-24 during the second half of an NCAA football game at Davis Wade Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss-A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Mississippi State will hire Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as its next head coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized.

Moorhead replaces Dan Mullen, who left Mississippi State after nine years to become Florida’s coach. Moorhead has been with Penn State the last two seasons, calling plays for one of the best offenses in the country.

Before coming to Penn State, Moorhead was head coach at FCS Fordham University in New York. He went 38-13 at his alma mater with three playoff appearances. The 44-year-old from Pittsburgh also has been offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Connecticut and Akron.