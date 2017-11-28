× Attorney: Teen cleared in Oak Court Mall guns video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of taking part in a viral video depicting four teens flashing guns and possible gang signs inside Oak Court Mall November 18 was cleared of wrongdoing Tuesday, according to the teen’s attorney.

Last week, Memphis police identified 19-year-old Terrance Jones as one of the teens in the video.

But attorney Brandon Hall said that after examining Jones’ cell phone, police determined it wasn’t him.

“He was ecstatic,” said Hall. “He was very happy to know that his name had finally been cleared.

“Things happen, MPD does their job. It’s their job to investigate crimes as they occur and I’m glad they investigated the situation and they cleared him of it, and I know his family’s happy, he’s happy he’s able to just continue on.”

Jones still faces two charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at a tow truck driver.

Tuesday police announced the arrest of Tracy Woodall in the mall incident.

Jones tagged Woodall’s Facebook profile in a post Tuesday afternoon, saying “free my blood brother he ah be home soon.”

Woodall’s bond has been set at $4,000, according to court records.