Ashton Place nursing home could appeal state order not to admit new residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two daughters have turned to legal assistance to fight Ashton Place nursing home, the East Memphis facility where both of their fathers lived before they died.

Memphis Police began investigating Ashton Place in October after finding one of the residents with maggots in his amputation wounds. He later died.

“It’s indicative he wasn’t getting basic care," his daughter said.

“Not enough money in the world will bring my father back but something has to happen," another woman, Jamilyka Jamison said.

The state heard their appeals and launched an investigation one day after WREG’s first report. The report found staff "failed to ensure surgical wounds were monitored and treated," among a litany of other issues.

The state announced this week it banned Ashton Place from admitting new patients.

“That’s going to hit them in the pocketbook and get them to focus on the issues the regulators believe exist,” said Parke Morris, an attorney for the victims' families who's also handled more than 250 nursing home cases in multiple states.

In fact, Morris said he had an appointment with the operators scheduled for Tuesday.

“We had a deposition cancelled because it was all hands on deck,” he said of Ashton Place's response to the state order.

He said he expected the facility was scrambling to improve conditions to be ready to appeal the state’s decision.

That worried one of his clients: “I would prefer to see the whole place shut down and everybody who works there in jail. That’s the only thing that would give me a peace of mind," said the daughter of the man with maggot-infested wounds.