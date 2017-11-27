× Tennessee 10 year old wants to give up toys for Christmas

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — With Thanksgiving over, kids around the world are preparing their letter to Santa.

In Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, Matt Leadbetter asked his kids to think long and hard about their Christmas list.

What he got back from his 10-year-old son was unexpected.

“I want nothing for Christmas. I want every kid to have a present instead of me,” Houston Leadbetter told CBS News about what his letter said.

It was a special father, son moment that proved his son is recognizing the importance of giving.

“I was proud. I was happy. I teared up,” said Matt Leadbetter.

“It was nice that he’s kept this in his heart and mind over the years and still wants to continue doing something.”

Each year after Houston rips open his own presents, he and his grandma spread the joy of Christmas baskets.

“It’s really fun because everybody else gets something they don’t have and I can help out the community with stuff they need,” said Houston.

For this little boy, this Christmas is going to be all about helping others. Houston has been collecting shoes to donate to those who would otherwise go without.

“I just want everyone else to have something to make them happy.”

But don’t worry, when Houston looks under the tree on Christmas morning, his father said there will be something under there for him.