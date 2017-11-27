× Suspect denies involvement in Oak Court Mall guns video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attorney for the teen arrested for his alleged role in a video that depicts four teens flashing guns and possible gang signs inside Oak Court Mall tells WREG his client is innocent.

Terrance Jones, 19, was arrested days after the video was streamed live on Facebook on November 18 and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Jones hired attorney Brandon Hall to represent him Sunday after being released on a $25,000 bond last week.

“Mr. Jones is maintaining his innocence in the case. Says he had no involvement in the shooting at the Oak Court Mall,” said Hall.

While the only shooting WREG is aware of is the shooting of the video, Hall is adamant Jones played no role in it.

“I don’t want to get into who’s in the video and who’s not in the video, but he maintains his innocence and to that degree, no, he would not be in the video,” said Hall.

More than a week after the video was posted, the other three accused men — Artavius Lipsey, Tracy Woodall and Jaelen Bell — remain at large.

WREG went in search of them Monday, but was rebuffed by family members.

The Memphis Police Department denied WREG’s request for an interview, but a representative of CrimeStoppers said he wasn’t aware of any tips relating to the three men.

Asked if Jones knew any of the other accused men, Hall said he hadn’t yet discussed it with him.

As for Jones, he’ll be appearing in court December 11. Hall said he hopes to clear his name.

“His main concern is that he’s a working young man and that this story airs on the news, it could possibly cost him his job, cost him future jobs.”

Jones was also charged with aggravated assault stemming from a separate incident in which he allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun.

Hall said that case was “shaky.”