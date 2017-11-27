Surveillance pictures released of Kroger robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released pictures of the two men wanted in connection to a recent robbery in a Kroger parking lot.

The incident reportedly happened Saturday evening at the location in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue.

The victim stated she was walking away from the RedBox video machine when one of the suspects grabbed for her purse. She fought with the man, refusing to let it go without a fight.

The crook was able to free it from her grasp and took off in a red, two-door Honda Civic with a sunroof. The license plate may be LSG-624.

The second suspect took off running from the scene. Witnesses said he was later picked up by the Honda Civic.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.