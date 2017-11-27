× Sexual assault reported at University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis is investigating a report of a sexual assault on campus overnight, according to an alert sent out to students early Monday morning.

Campus police say the alleged assault happened in the Carpenter Complex on DeSoto.

“The male respondent is known by the complainant,” the alert stated.

The Memphis Police Department is assisting in the investigation, the university said. Anyone with information can call 678-HELP or 545-COPS.