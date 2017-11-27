× Retailers roll out even more deals on Cyber Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Didn’t get everything you wanted on Black Friday? It’s not too late. Retailers are rolling out even more deals on what is expected to be a record-breaking Cyber Monday.

Analysts are forecasting $6.6 billion in online retail sales.

“Brick and mortar retailers are trying to extend their business online because online is where the growth is. Online —15 to 20 percent a year,” said CBS News Financial Contributor Mellody Hobson.

Consumers can expect deep discounts on items ranging from TV’s to laptops, but toys usually see the best Monday price cuts.

Analysts from adobe systems predict a 19 percent discount on toys.

Toys R Us and Target are both offering 15-percent off sitewide.

“Retailers want it to be a holiday marathon not a one day sprint. They’ll be offering deals all season as they have been,” said Hobson.

Amazon is also hoping to cash in with toy deals. The online giant has already promised up to 50 percent savings on Hasbro items and up to 30 percent on Lego items.

But experts said consumers should first do their research. Google shopping brings up a list of retailers when you search for a product so you can see who sells it cheapest.

For Amazon, try a price tracking tool like camel camel camel. It gives you the price history of everything on the site.

“Last year more than 70 percent of Amazon customers purchased orders through their mobile devices,” said Lori Torgerson, a retail manager for Amazon.

Shoppers are expected to spend an average of nearly $1,000 this holiday season.