× Police confirm teen killed by ‘accidental shooting’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police confirmed Monday that a 13-year-old allegedly killed by his friend this weekend was the victim of an accidental shooting.

Carl Fowler, 13, was at his friends house in Hickory Hill when he was accidentally shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fowler’s loved ones said Sunday that the teenager’s friend was playing with his dad’s gun when it accidentally went off, shooting Fowler in the head.

Fowler was a basketball player and a student at Kirby Middle School with big dreams of one day making it big in the NBA.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Fowler’s friend was taken to Juvenile Court and charged with reckless homicide, police said.