Police: 7-month-old hostage rescued following standoff with father

COVINA, Ca. — A 7-month-old baby is safe after her father allegedly held her hostage during a standoff with California police.

The incident began around 2:45 p.m. in Covina, about 22 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Covina police said the suspect was pulled over due to suspicious driving behavior around 2 p.m.

According to KTLA, the 22-year-old father got into an argument with his girlfriend inside their car, and when police tried to defuse the situation, he became aggressive, pulling a knife on the officer and threatening to hurt himself.

Police say the child’s mother was talked out of the car after the verbal altercation with the suspect. The child was left in the backseat.

For the next seven hours, police said they pleaded with the man to surrender. When that didn’t work they tried using a taser, but that proved unsuccessful.

It appears further attempts were impossible as the suspect was holding the little girl directly between himself and police.

“He picks the baby up and … sometimes he’ll put the baby in front of him to kind of like block the police,” said Jean Claisse, a witness. “[The police] were saying ‘We want to help you ‘We want to help you’. And he was saying some bad words back to them.”

The standoff came to an end around 11 p.m. when shots were fired.

At this time, it remains unclear who fired the shots.

The baby was handed over to paramedics and was reported safe.

Several minutes later, the man was taken away with a white sheet draped over his body. Authorities have not said whether he was killed or simply injured.