Oxford leaders could set consistent hours for last call at restaurants

OXFORD, Miss. — Leaders in a Mississippi college town could extend the hours that restaurants can sell alcohol on some nights, for the sake of consistency.

The Oxford Eagle reports that the Oxford Police Department has requested that closing time be set at 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and aldermen will consider the change.

Currently, bars can remain open until midnight Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police Chief Joey East says making the time the same each day except Sunday will help avoid confusion and make the local law more coherent.

Oxford is home to the University of Mississippi.