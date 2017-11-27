× One of the West Memphis 3 arrested in Crittenden County

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — One of the “West Memphis Three” is behind bars in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

Jessie Misskelley was arrested Saturday for driving without a drivers license, driving without one or more headlights and having no proof of insurance.

Misskelley was freed from prison six years ago after spending nearly 20 years in jail for the murders of three little boys in West Memphis in 1993.

The 42-year-old is the only one of the three men convicted in the case to remain in the West Memphis area since getting out of prison.