× More victims alleged in Southaven alderman’s prostitution investigation

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — WREG has confirmed that there is more than one alleged victim in the investigation of a Southaven alderman accused of procuring prostitution.

Ronald Wayne Hale, 57, was arrested last week and released on bond. An affidavit states Hale communicated with a woman and promised her money in exchange for sex.

Hale was elected to the Southaven Board of Alderman in 2016 as a representative for Ward Two.

The investigation is ongoing.