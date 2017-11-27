Memphis organization helps Shelby County lower teen pregnancy rate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —WREG has some good news on a problem that has plagued Memphis and Shelby County for years. The teen pregnancy rate is finally falling, and in a big way.

The Step Ahead Foundation has helped turn around the teen pregnancy numbers in Memphis and Shelby County.

"We have raised the conversation regarding life planning and contraception," said Claudia Haltom, CEO of A Step Ahead.

It is one of a group of community organizations that have come together to tackle teen pregnancy by giving teens options so they don't get pregnant in the first place.

The organizations to do by offering effective methods of birth control instead of the pill.

"Some of the things we have been able to do is get clinics to stock the most effective methods on their shelves. So if it is stocked on the shelf, they can offer it to a young woman," said Haltom.

"They are 99 percent effective. The implant that goes in the arm lasts up to three years," said Haltom. "There are several kinds of IUD's that are inserted by doctors."

TN Care now covers the cost of some devices and Step Ahead helps with the cost and transportation to appointments.

Since it started in 2011, A Step Ahead has helped more than 5,700 women of all incomes and has given out half a million dollars in scholarships so they can focus on finishing their education instead of worrying about unwanted pregnancies.

Brianna Willis is one of those who got help. For her, the implant was good for three years.

"When it came to taking birth control, pills were not the best option for me. But I knew I wanted to protect myself, so I didn't have any unwanted or unplanned pregnancies," said Willis.

"We encourage and empower young families to have this conversation and talk about what their life plan is," said Haltom.

So the latest stats that show the teen pregnancy rate being down by 50 percent doesn't surprise those at A Step Ahead.

They know speaking at community events, making it easier for women to get more effective forms of birth control and working with other agencies like Girls Inc, Agape and Lebonheur Children's Hospital have and will continue to make a difference.

"When they understand the consequences and the changes that are available for their lives when they have their children later, I think more and more will make the choice to have their children later in life," said Haltom.