Man in critical condition after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot at a home in the 1400 block of Brookins Street in North Memphis last night.

The man was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. There is no word on how he is doing tonight.

You can still see the crime scene tape left by police last night. This morning people who live on this street or have relatives who live here where trying to figure out what happened.

Empty bandage wrappers and other medical waste show where paramedics worked on the 32-year-old male victim last night in front of his house.

Neighbors say they don't think the man was shot in their North Memphis neighborhood. Instead, they think he may have drove there for help.

"Everyone has been calling all night thinking that something happened with my brother," said a man who lives near the scene. "Somebody got over there and drove here."

The man says that he was at his brothers house when the heard about a possible shooting. He said that he had no idea that anything happened until he saw all the blue light's outside.

The man also says that he doesn't know who the victim is or why he was shot.

"Like I said, the gunshots were someplace else. He was shot someplace else," said the man.

A man whose grandmother lives in the neighborhood came out to show her what the shooting was about.

"I come out every morning to cook breakfast for my grandmother," said the man. "Somebody up there told me someone got shot down here."

No one at the residents where the man was found injured wanted to talk to WREG.