Local nursing home cited for numerous violations, no longer accepting patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local nursing home will no longer be accepting new admissions after the state discovered several violations.

According to Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner, a recent inspection discovered 11 violations at Ashton Place Health and Rehabilitation Center with regards to administration, performance improvement, physician services, nursing services, medical records, food and dietetic services and social work services.

Read the full report

The results were completed on November 22 and the facility was notified they would not be allowed to admit new patients.

In addition, the state has fined the nursing home $50,000 and ordered a monitor to the facility.

Ashton Place Health and Rehabilitation Center has the right to a hearing before the state.

Huge news: TN officials say they started investigating Memphis nursing home a day after our story aired about a patient found with maggot-infested wounds. Now, facility isn’t allowed to admit new residents. pic.twitter.com/PixMOTGeJi — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) November 27, 2017

WREG reported on the Walnut Grove nursing home back in September after the Memphis Police Department confirmed they had launched an elder abuse investigation connected to the center.

According to reports, an elderly resident was rushed to the hospital after he started running a high fever. Hospital workers told investigators and a social worker they discovered five open wounds to different parts of his body and a bruise to his stomach during treatment. He also had severe dry skin that was “flaking off his body.”

But that wasn’t all they found.

The patient had previous health problems that led to his left foot and right leg being amputated. They found maggots inside the wound, according to police. As nurses were treating the individual, they discovered the staples had not been removed from his right leg and the bandages were labeled “October 7.”

Ambulance service employees also said they had found the man in feces.

The charge nurse at the care center told police the patient had refused care.

Among several other violations, Ashton Place was cited for failure to ensure pressure wounds were properly identified, treated. The man who died had maggot infested wounds. pic.twitter.com/btomASs6Kt — Zaneta Lowe (@wregzaneta) November 27, 2017

Remember, this isn’t the first time Ashton Place has been in trouble. @3onyourside investigation found nursing home almost lost fed funding, instead paid $163k fine. At the time, cited for problems with pressure sores. Now, same problem. A resident lost his life. https://t.co/baj5OCgjBW — Zaneta Lowe (@wregzaneta) November 27, 2017