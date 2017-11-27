× Fire crews battle blaze at local church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders have been called to the scene of a church fire that’s also affecting traffic on Old Getwell Road.

The church appears to be Perfecting Love Community Church at 3180 Old Getwell Road.

According to initial reports, heavy, black smoke can be seen coming through the roof of the church. In fact, the fire is reportedly so thick police have been called to help direct traffic.

WREG has a crew headed to the scene.