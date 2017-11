× ESPN: Fizdale fired as Grizzlies coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ESPN is reporting that the Memphis Grizzlies have fired head coach David Fizdale.

The Grizzlies started off the season with a string of wins but have slumped to a 7-12 record this season, putting them at 12th in the West.

Fizdale was announced as the Grizzlies coach in 2016.

