Employee who died at FedEx identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the FedEx employee who died at the FedEx Super Hub in Memphis as Ellen Gladney.

According to preliminary information, Gladney was part of a team assigned to unload a plane on Thursday, November 23. She was later found underneath a motorized mobile conveyor belt system and pronounced deceased.

Police said they are still trying to determine how she died.

FedEx released a statement after the incident saying, “Words cannot convey the sadness we feel over the loss of our team member in an accident at the Memphis hub. Our prayers are with our colleague’s family, friends, and co-workers.”