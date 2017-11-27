Carjacking suspect at large after Elvis Presley Boulevard crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Authorities are searching for man after he allegedly crashed and then carjacked a driver on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

It all started Monday morning after the suspect hit a vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road. The car came to rest after striking a utility pole near the Springbrook intersection.

The suspect then forced the driver of a silver Jetta out of their car and fled the scene. Police said the suspect was last seen heading northbound on the interstate.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.