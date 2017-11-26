Police: Suspect wanted in attempted robbery at Whitehaven store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect who attempted to rob Dollar General on the 4500 block of Millbranch Road.

Memphis officers responded to the call on Nov. 17.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that before the suspect attempted to rob the store – he began to shop.

The suspect shopped for about 30 minutes before making a purchase and continuing to shop again.

Once the suspect approached the check out counter for a second time, he pulled out a pocket knife and threatened the cashier after the register was opened.

The clerk reported the suspect saying, “give me the money” when he threatened her with a folding pocket knife.

The suspect fled the scene after the clerk yelled for her manager.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.