Police: Couple injured in East Memphis road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is wanted after shooting at a couple Sunday evening on East Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road.

According to the report, a driver in a black Nissan shot at the couple while they were in a red pickup truck.

The shooting occurred after some sort of altercation between the couple and the other driver.

Both the man and the woman were injured.

After the couple was shot at, the female driver lost control of the car and crashed the vehicle.

The male victim was transported to Germantown Methodist and the female victim was transported to the Med.

Both victims are currently in stable condition.

The driver of the black Nissan fled the scene.

No suspect has been arrested yet.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.