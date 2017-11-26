× Mullen leaves Starkville for a return to the Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida has a new head coach, hiring a familiar face in Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen.

Spurned by Chip Kelly and seemingly unwilling to risk waiting for UCF’s Scott Frost to possibly do the same, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin turned to Mullen, who was Associate Athletic Director when Mullen was hired in Starkville in 2009 and went on to be Mullen’s A.D. for seven seasons.

Mullen leaves Mississippi State as the school’s second all-time winningest coach, going 69-46 over his nine seasons. Mullen also led the Bulldogs to eight straight bowl games.

Before taking the Mississippi State job, Mullen spent four years (2005-08) as Florida’s offensive coordinator, winning two national championships as Urban Meyer’s Offensive Coordinator with the Gators.