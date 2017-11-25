× Two injured in late-night club shooting near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two people were struck by gunfire after a fight early Saturday morning at a club near the airport.

Officers were called to Club Mailhandlers on Winchester near Millbranch at 2:38 a.m. for a shooting. The building is the address for the National Post Office and Mail Handlers union.

They said the unidentified victim got into a fight and was pushed by a suspect.

The suspect went outside and fired shots from a black Nissan Maxima, striking the first victim and another person. Both suffered noncritical injuries.