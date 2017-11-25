× Tigers rally from 16 down to beat Northern Kentucky

MEMPHIS – Jimario Rivers scored 17 points with seven rebounds, Jamal Johnson scored a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Memphis rallied to a 76-74 win over Northern Kentucky Saturday night in the first-ever meeting of the teams.

Kyvon Davenport scored 16 points, Jeremiah Martin had 15 with six assists, and Johnson finished with 12 for the Tigers (3-1), who outscored the Norse 42-30 in the paint.

David Nickelberry’s 3 capped an 8-0 second-half run and Memphis rallied to a 59-58 lead, trailed briefly, and then led 67-63 on Johnson’s back-to-back 3s with 4:03 left. The Norse closed to 75-74 on Jordan Garnett’s 3 with 21 seconds left. Nickelberry blocked Lavone Holland II’s lay-up before Johnson made one of two free throws to make it a two-point game. Holland missed a 3 as time expired.

Garrett’s tip-in capped Northern Kentucky’s 13-3 opening run and the Norse led 40-31 at halftime after holding the Tigers to 37.5 percent shooting from the floor.

Holland scored 19 points, Garnett had 15 and Drew McDonald 10 for Northern Kentucky (4-2).