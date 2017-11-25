× Richard Jordan, young victim of violence, laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Jordan gathered Saturday to say their final goodbyes to a child whose life was cut short.

Police are still looking for the killer who shot 10-year-old Jordan and they need your help.

The child was killed at Ketchum and Airways after someone sprayed bullets into the SUV he was riding in with his family. Everyone else in the car made it out alive.

Police are now searching for three vehicles: a gold Chevy Impala, a newer model black Chrysler 300, and a 2015 or 2016 Audi sedan.

If you know anything at all, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.