MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill on Saturday night.

Police responded at 9:30 to the 5900 block of Hickory Trace Cove after a caller said his friend had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. He was not indentified.

Police have not made any arrests and say this is ongoing investigation.