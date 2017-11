× Man charged with murder in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting turned deadly in Hickory Hill late Friday night, Memphis police said.

Officers responded to a call around 10:30 in the 6900 block of Stone Ridge near Riverdale.

They found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Justin Mays was taken into custody on the scene and charged with murder in perpetration of a felony and aggravated kidnapping.