× Endangered Child Alert issued for West Tennessee girl

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Authorities with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl missing from her Union City home.

Damaris Siguin-Soto was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday wearing a black-and-white striped sweater and blue jeans. She is 3-foot-6 and 130 pounds.

If you have seen her call 1-800-TBI-FIND.