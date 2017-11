× 8-year-old missing from home overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a missing 8-year-old after they say he walked out of his home in the 4100 block of Webbway on Friday night.

Jemarien Brown didn’t even have a shirt or shoes on when he left after getting in trouble with his mother, police said. She called police.

Jemarien is 3-foot-5, 50 pounds, and was last seen wearing red and black shorts.

Call (901) 545-2677 if you have any information.