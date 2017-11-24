Video: Woman rescued from path of oncoming train in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia — Dramatic CCTV footage has been released showing a woman being saved from rail tracks, just moments before a train arrives at a station in Melbourne.

The footage shows the woman walking across the tracks on Tuesday and attempting to climb up to the platform.

Three police officers rush to help her and manage to pull her up only seconds before a train comes rushing into the station.

It’s not clear why the woman was on the tracks – local media suggest she may have been under the influence of alcohol.