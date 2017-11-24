× Victim identified in Thanksgiving homicide in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police on Friday identified a man killed in a possible home invasion in Parkway Village on Thanksgiving morning.

Robert Wong, 68, was the victim, police said. His stolen minivan has not been located.

The homicide happened between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Cochese. Neighbors say the victim was home alone when a relative returned home and found his body.

No suspects are in custody at the moment. Police are looking for the victim’s teal green or gray 2015 Hondy Odyssey with Tennessee tag 891-FSM.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.