Tigers to travel to Orlando to play for AAC Title

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — UCF, ranked No. 15 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, will host No. 20 Memphis in the 2017 American Athletic Conference Football Championship next Saturday, Dec. 2, at noon ET on ABC.

The Knights earned the East Division title with a thrilling 49-42 win against USF Friday night in an instant classic to cap an 11-0 regular season (8-0 in American Athletic Conference play).

The Tigers clinched the West Division title last week and take a 9-1 overall record and a 6-1 conference mark into Saturday’s regular-season finale against ECU.

The winner of The American Championship will be eligible to be chosen for a New Year’s Six bowl as part of the College Football Playoff selection process.

UCF and Memphis met earlier this season on Sept. 30, when the Knights took a 40-13 victory against the Tigers at Spectrum Stadium. Memphis has won its last six games since dropping that contest.