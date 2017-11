× Teenager shot in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a teenager was shot Friday evening on South Germantown Road in Hickory Hill.

The 17-year-old male victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital by private vehicle and is listed in non-critical condition, police said.

Police received the call at 6:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Germantown Road near Eggleston.

No suspect information was available.