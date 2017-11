Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From Carnegie Hall to the Lincoln Center, Susan Holloway has performed on some of the most prestigious stages this country has to offer.

But you won't have to travel far to see the renowned violinist. She will soon be performing in a free concert at Restoration Church in Munford that will feature music from her new Christmas album, called "Joy to the World".

