× Railgarten burglarized by glove-wearing crook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who wore latex gloves as he opened the safe at a popular Midtown restaurant.

Railgarten on Central Avenue was burglarized at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, police say.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a black hooded jacket, backpack and black New Balance shoes enter the business and walk through several areas.

He left about an hour later, taking an undetermined amount of cash from the safe.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.